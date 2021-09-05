Vehicle accident slows traffic north of Kelowna

Emergency crews are on the scene and traffic control is directing single lane alternating traffic

  • Sep. 5, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A vehicle accident northbound at Highway 97 and Commonwealth Road has slowed traffic in the area.

Emergency crews are on the scene and traffic is getting by on the median. Motorists are asked to slow down and expect delays.

More to come.

