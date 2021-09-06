Vehicle accident by Walmart in Kelowna stalls traffic

Motorists are asked to turn onto Banks Road

A vehicle accident involving two cars at Harvey Avenue and Banks Road has closed the Northbound lanes in the area. (Clayton Whitelaw/Capital News)

Motorists are asked to turn onto Banks Road and to expect delays as traffic is slow in the area. Two RCMP and one firetruck are responding to the scene. No injuries were reported.

No injuries, right-lane traffic westbound on Harvey is closed off, left-turn lane east bound is closed, through traffic on Banks is closed as well. Slight congestion Westbound on Harvey https://t.co/sUg1pkmiDf — Clayton Whitelaw (@ClaytonWhitelaw) September 6, 2021

More to come.

