Vehicle accident by Walmart in Kelowna stalls traffic

A vehicle accident involving two cars at Harvey Avenue and Banks Road has closed the Northbound lanes in the area.
Motorists are asked to turn onto Banks Road and to expect delays as traffic is slow in the area. Two RCMP and one firetruck are responding to the scene. No injuries were reported.
No injuries, right-lane traffic westbound on Harvey is closed off, left-turn lane east bound is closed, through traffic on Banks is closed as well.
Slight congestion Westbound on Harvey https://t.co/sUg1pkmiDf
— Clayton Whitelaw (@ClaytonWhitelaw) September 6, 2021
More to come.
