A vehicle accident involving two cars at Harvey Avenue and Banks Road has closed the Northbound lanes in the area. (Clayton Whitelaw/Capital News)

Vehicle accident by Walmart in Kelowna stalls traffic

Motorists are asked to turn onto Banks Road

  • Sep. 6, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A vehicle accident involving two cars at Harvey Avenue and Banks Road has closed the Northbound lanes in the area.

Motorists are asked to turn onto Banks Road and to expect delays as traffic is slow in the area. Two RCMP and one firetruck are responding to the scene. No injuries were reported.

More to come.

