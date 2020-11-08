Vegan market opens in West Kelowna

A vegan market has opened its doors in West Kelowna.

Fork Plant-Based Market began operations last week, marking the city’s first grocer tailored solely to the specific needs of vegans and vegetarians.

Owner Jennifer Laforge, also a vegan herself, said she knows options are relatively slim for vegans in West Kelowna and even across the Okanagan Valley, citing several visits from Pentictonites and Vernonites.

“I saw a need and I filled it,” she said.

The shop is full of B.C.-sourced goods and in-house baking, including perogies from another business Laforge co-owns.

Through the COVID-19 pandemic, Laforge continued running Flavours Kitchen, a gourmet perogie business that sells its products at farmers’ markets and several businesses across the region, and didn’t note a decline in sales.

This motivated her to bring her dream of owning her own vegan shop to reality. “I can’t be happier with how it has been in the past week,” she said.

Plant-based businesses, bakeries and restaurants have been popping up more frequently in the Central Okanagan over the past few years.

READ MORE: Zoning issues block Kelowna business owner’s dream

READ MORE: Vegan, gluten-free bakery moves into new space after COVID-19 closure

You can check out Fork Plant-Based Market from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at 2437 Main Street in Westbank.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguezLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Lake Country Calendar