Vavenby weekly news update

A Remembrance Day ceremony, hosted by Legion member Charlotte Cederholm, was held at Vavenby Elementary School on Nov. 8. A waving Canadian flag was displayed on a screen behind the students as they sat on the floor to listen.

Cederholm first talked about her father’s job in WW2 and what he had to do after. She explained what the word armistice meant and that that is why Remembrance Day is held on Nov. 11 at the 11th hour.

The history of the poppy was given and she explained what the donations given for them was used for.

The younger students, dressed in pajamas because it was Pajama Day for them, presented a poem. The children who were kneeling repeated what the four standing students said. For the final line everyone slowly stood up and put their arms in the air. It was very well done. The older children recited In Flanders Fields next. A minute of silence followed this.

Questions were given and questions by the children were answered. One that could not be answered by anyone was asked by a primary student, “Why is it called a poppy?” All of the children received one.

Cederholm told the children that the Wadlegger family went to Flanders’ Fields for poppy seeds. The seeds were given to the District of Clearwater. Hopefully they will be planted at the cenotaph. The poppies should be blooming by next spring.

The Christmas craft fair, organized and run by Barb Pennell, was held at the community hall on Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. There were 17 tables rented. People could wander amongst Tupperware, Scentsy, canned goods, Christmas decor, jewellery, and homemade crafts. There was a concession as well.

Doris Scarff is holding her Christmas Open House at her home from Nov. 22 – 24. She will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

