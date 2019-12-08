Vavenby weekly news update

Anne and Adrian Guldbaek Jakobsen stand in one of the Aveley Ranch pastures with the sheepdogs. The pair arrived in Canada from Jutland, Denmark at the end of May 2019 to work at Aveley Ranch in Vavenby. Photo submitted

By Robyn Rexin

Twenty-six-year-old Anne Jakobsen and partner, 25-year-old Adrian Guldbaek, arrived in Canada from Jutland, Denmark at the end of May 2019. They had met at an organic farming school in Denmark.

The couple toured some European countries to move to as they wanted to leave Denmark. These countries didn’t suit as they were too crowded.

Jakobsen, who had been to B.C. many times visiting relatives, suggested moving to Canada. Guldbaek agreed as long as he saw a bear on his first day. And he did! He saw a black bear.

The pair, who were in the United States visiting family, went online to a website called Work Away to find jobs. They eventually saw one posted by the Aveley Ranch. They wrote to the Molliets who got back to them offering the job.

Jakobsen and Guldbaek arrived at the ranch in mid-August. They are farmhands, doing whatever is needed to be done. They are living in the Jones cabin.

The couple just got married. They found a Danish church in Burnaby, went down, and got married on Nov. 2, 2019. They took each other’s last name so are now known as Anne Guldbaek Jakobsen and Adrian Guldbaek Jakobsen. They are going on a two-month honeymoon to some of the warm states in the U.S.A., such as Florida and California. The Jakobsens are really happy here in Canada and want to remain. They want to have their own ranch one day.

On Nov. 29, work started on cleaning up a recent landslide that went down the riverbank into the North Thompson River on the Vavenby Bridge Road.

Weekly users of the community hall are going to be very happy now that the furnace in the hall has been repaired. For the last several weeks there was no heat except for little heaters placed around the upstairs and one in the furnace room. It was difficult to have meetings or play cards with freezing hands and without coats on. The furnace was fixed at the end of last week.

