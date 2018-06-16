Vavenby students take feild trip

The Vavenby Elementary students went on a field trip to Raft River School June 1. They took part in Eureka Science.

The Vavenby Elementary students went on a field trip to Raft River School June 1. They took part in Eureka Science.

The instructors were from the Thompson Rivers University. A couple of things that the children learned was that blubber keeps whales warm and that the thorns give cacti shade.

The students enthusiastically talked about making dancing popcorn. They also created whales out of Dixie cups, paper, and pipe cleaners.

This Friday is June’s movie night at the Vavenby Christian Church.

It is a true story about an atheist who goes around the world to prove that there is no such thing as Christ. The doors of the church open at 6:00 p.m. and the movie begins at 7:00 p.m.

There will be beverages, popcorn, chips, and other snacks. Everything is free.