Vavenby school hosts Christmas show

Then it was time for the Christmas feast. It was bountiful and delicious

Young Bryson Tourond checks out Leroy the Redneck Reindeer, played by Nathaniel Weber. They were taking part in the Christmas show at Vavenby Primary School on Wednesday evening, Dec. 20.Photo by Robyn Rexin

The Vavenby Elementary School Christmas Gathering, open to the community, was held on Wednesday evening, Dec. 20.

There were student-made posters put up around town to advertise the event.

The gym was very festive. The children had helped to make some of the decorations and put them up. They had each drawn a picture on a table covering.

READ MORE: Busy day at Vavenby’s Christmas (2012)

Adam Forsyth, the school’s teacher, opened the evening with a welcoming speech to all who had come. Approximately 50 people were present, including Lori Bradstock, principal of Vavenby Primary, Raft River Elementary and Blue River Elementary schools.

The students sang three songs. The first one was I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus and then Jingle bell Rock. The last one was Leroy the Redneck Reindeer. This song the students acted out and ended with a line dance. It was all very entertaining and enjoyable.

Christina Fillion, a member of the Vavenby Parent Advisory Committee (PAC) presented Forsyth and Mrs. Val Bellows, the school custodian and lunch hour supervisor, with thank you gifts for all that they did with and for the children. Bellows and Forsyth received a gift basket, a poinsettia, and a wrapped present.

Then it was time for the Christmas feast. It was bountiful and delicious. The food had been provided by the parents, Bellows, and Forsyth.

Everybody started leaving after dinner. Some parents stayed to help clean up. It was decided to keep the extra food at the school to give the students a hot lunch the next day.

Strong Start ends for holidays

The last day for Strong Start until January was Tuesday, Dec. 19. The children had time for free play first. Many of the toys are educational ones. A lot of winter and Christmas crafts have been done, including working with clay, have been done in the month of December.

This Tuesday the kids decorated pine cones and stars made from popsicle sticks with glue and glitter. Pipe cleaners were tied around the cones for hanging on the Christmas tree. The parents were great helpers.

After more time for free play everyone sat around the table for their healthy snack. All of the children seemed very hungry and ate nearly all that was provided. The day usually ends with time in the gym but it was decorated for the school’s big event the next night so the children played in the classroom.

Friday, Dec. 22, the last day of school before the holidays, was pajama day for the primary students.

Please drive carefully, especially in this snow, and watch out for the kids. Hope you had a wonderful Christmas and all the best for the new year.