Variety BC’s annual Radiothon returns to Vanderhoof

Variety BC’s Prince George-Vanderhoof Radiothon will be returning to 94.3 The Goat, Country 97 FM and Valley Country on Wednesday, June 20 & Thursday, June 21, 2018. (Variety BC)

Variety BC is incredibly happy to announce that this year's Prince George-Vanderhoof Radiothon will be returning to 94.3 The Goat, Country 97 FM and Valley Country on June 20 and 21.

Variety BC is incredibly happy to announce that this year’s Prince George-Vanderhoof Radiothon will be returning to 94.3 The Goat, Country 97 FM and Valley Country on June 20 and 21.

According to a news release issued by the Variety BC, the fundraiser celebrates the remarkable achievements of local kids with special needs and the individuals in the community who support and assist them.

“The communities of Prince George and Vanderhoof are incredibly generous Variety supporters so we’re excited to be back,” said Cally Wesson, Variety CEO. “And as well, we’re thrilled to be continuing our valued partnership with The Goat, Country 97 and Valley Country.”

Per information found in the new release, Variety – the Children’s Charity, provides assistance and steps in where health care ends to directly provide support for children with special needs in British Columbia. The charity has acted as a massive proponent for children who have disabilities for over 50 years, while striving to ensure children have the right support to reach their full potential.

In recent years, Variety BC has distributed more than $30 million in funding to families, organizations and communities in need across the province, according to the news release.

The Radiothon, which is entering its fourteenth year, has raised more than $745,000 for families and children in Vanderhoof, Prince George and the surrounding areas.

This year, listeners who tune in will have the chance to hear exactly how Variety BC assists and supports children in Prince George and Vanderhoof. One of the children showcased includes Keira, a 14-year-old girl who has Cerebral Palsy and whose family was provided with a stander and most recently, an adaptive bike.

According to the news release, over the past decade, Variety BC has directly supported over 300 families in Prince George and Vanderhoof. They have also provided significant funding to five local organizations including the Spirit of the North Healthcare Foundation, Northern BC Children & Families Hearing Society, Prince George and District Child Development Centre, University Hospital of Northern BC and the Prince George Therapeutic Riding Association, respectively.

The Variety Radiothon is sponsored by Canadian Tire and operates out of the studios of 94.3 The Goat, Country 97 FM and Valley Country. It will be broadcast from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm on both the 20 and 21, per the news release.

Finally, last year’s event raised over $60,000 for children and organizations in need. Variety BC states that further donations can be made by calling toll-free at 310-KIDS, online at variety.bc.ca as well as texting “KIDS” to 45678 to make an automatic $20 contribution.