Vantage Way in Delta reopened after chemical spill

Incident involved a couple of barrels of "low-risk" chemicals that were spilled inside a business

Vantage Way was closed for a short time this afternoon while emergency crews dealt with a minor chemical spill at an area business.

Delta Police Department public affairs manager Cris Leykauf told the Reporter that the incident involved a couple of barrels of “low-risk” chemicals that were spilled inside a business.

Vantage Way between 76th Avenue and 80th Avenue was closed while the business and Delta firefighters dealt with the spill.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the incident.

All roads in the area have since been reopened.

