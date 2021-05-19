Vanerhoof local vying to be named ‘The Greatest Baker’

Sara Green aims to make everything on her gourmet desserts edible. (Photo submitted)

Life has been a sweet journey for Vanderhoof home baker Sara Green.

The owner of Kylie Cakes has been whipping up gourmet treats for special occasions since moving to the area from Harrison Hot Springs in the Fraser Valley more than a year ago.

“I’m a special effects makeup artist by trade, and I used to work in movies,” Green said. “I just really like creating things, and creating things you can eat is even better.”

Business has been busy for Green who bakes out of the comfort of her home she shares with her two children and husband, Kyle.

Last December, she received orders for 27 dozen cookies in less than 10 minutes after posting to the Vanderhoof Community Message Board on Facebook.

Green did not receive any formal training or schooling when it comes to baking that she primarily picked up through YouTube.

“I really strive to make sure that everything on my cake is edible,” she said, noting she does not use plastic flowers or toys.

“I make it all out of fondant so that you just pick it up and eat it.”

Green is also competing in the world’s largest online competition for ‘The Greatest Baker’ once again, and for a chance to be featured in Bake from Scratch magazine and a cash prize of $20,000.

Last year she was shy of making the top five and placed sixth.

“Being in a small community, a lot of the cake businesses in town are voting for me,” Green said, adding if successful, she would like to put a down-payment on a new home.

“It’s very much a family, and when you run out of things or have questions about certain things, you call each other because we all have things we shine at and some things we struggle with.”

