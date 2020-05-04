Vanderhoof’s library is offering ‘bags of books and movies” from their collection

Want to read some books handpicked by the Vanderhoof Public Library? Give them a call or send them an email during regular hours to place your order. (File photo)

Even though the Vanderhoof Public Library has been closed to the public due to the virus outbreak, the librarian and other staff have been providing other resources to the public during this time.

The library has a service where they are offering bags of books and movies from their collection to the community at the front door.

“This service has been well-received and we have put hundreds of books into the hands of readers, both young and old,” Jennifer Barg, chief librarian of the Vanderhoof Public Library said.

Staff takes over-the-phone and email orders and the books that are returned to the Library are sanitized and placed into quarantine for up to a week.

This curbside service is available Tuesday through Saturday during regular business hours, Barg said.

“We have kept up with the ordering of new books and cannot wait to open for browsing and programs but will continue to do the best we can, during this challenging time. We are blessed to live and work in such an amazing community,” she added.

Meanwhile here are the top adult, teen and junior fiction books read by Vanderhoofians in April 2020:

Adult Fiction — The Book of Lost Friends by Lisa Wingate

Junior Fiction — The Lightning Thief: The Graphic Novel by Rick Riordan

Teen — Throne of Glass by Sarah Maas

