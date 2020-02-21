Vanderhoof wrestler wins gold in provincials

Rayen Rempel won gold in the 41-kg category at the BC Wrestling Provincials held in Langley.

A Vanderhoof athlete recently fulfilled his dream to be provincial champion in his sport.

Rayen Rempel attended the BC Wrestling provincials representing Vanderhoof in the 41 kg weight-category and he didn’t disappoint. Rempel is back with the gold.

“I was super nervous, but I felt great and was so excited to be in the final.”

“It has been my dream to be a provincial champion since I started wrestling in grade 2. I had to wrestle my team-mate Samuel Smith in the final match and he definitely surprised me, and it was a great battle!” he said.

Rempel loves being part of a team, but he says he enjoys the time he gets to himself when he wrestles.

“I just know if I mess up, it’s no ones fault but mine. And I love the challenge of the sport and over all it is just amazing.”

In terms of training, Rempel starts his season helping out the elementary program one day a week in October while training two-days a week. Then in January, he takes out three-days a week to train.

Additionally he attends camps and went to a week long wrestling camp in Jasper last summer.

As for his toughest competitor in Vanderhoof, Rempel says Smith, who he also went up against in the final match of the provincials is a great wrestler.

The young athlete has been coached by Travis Himmelright and Jeff Verduzco for the past eight years and this season Craig Smith and John Baker helped out as well.

Now, Rempel says he is getting ready for the national championships that will be held at the University of Alberta on April 3.

“I am really excited for it and I can’t wait to be able to compete against the best in the nation.”

After the nationals, Rempel will also be attending the BC Summer Games in Maple Ridge which will be held in July this year.

Aman Parhar

Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com

Vanderhoof Omineca Express