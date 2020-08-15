Vanderhoof woman wins $50K on scratch ticket bought at local 7-Eleven

Patricia Winch says she wants to buy some furniture with the money, as travelling isn't much of an option right now.

Patricia Winch smiling for a winner’s photo after scoring $50,000 on a Bingo Blast Scratch & Win ticket. (BCLC photo)

Vanderhoof’s Patricia Winch was all smiles this week when she won $50,000 from a Bingo Blast Scratch & Win ticket.

Winch purchased her ticket at the 7-Eleven on Burrard Avenue and was at home when she scratched her ticket, as per a press release from the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC).

“I noticed that I only needed one more number to win the prize. When I scratched the next number, my numbers came up! It took a moment to sink in,” Winch said.

“I think my daughters were more excited than I was when I told them.”

She claimed her prize through BCLC’s alternate prize-claim process.

As travelling isn’t much of an option right now with COVID-19 guidelines, Winch said she is going to use the money to purchase a few pieces of furniture.

Aman Parhar

Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

Aman Parhar

Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com