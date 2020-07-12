Vanderhoof will have its own cannabis store Tuesday

This is the 18th government-run store to open in the province.

BC Cannabis Stores are opening their Vanderhoof location for business on Tuesday, July 14.

The store is the 18th location to be opened in the province, and will be located right in the centre of the town, at 2444 Burrard Avenue, stated a July 10 news release.

Kevin Satterfield, director of retail operations, cannabis operations for the Liquor Distribution Branch said,”While the fight against COVID-19 continues, we are committed to following through on our plan to roll out our network of stores following safety protocols and eliminate the illicit cannabis market.”

“BC Cannabis Stores is also looking forward to meeting our neighbours and customers, as we begin a long tenure in the Vanderhoof and Prince George communities,” he added.

The cannabis shop will be open seven days a week, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., including most statutory holidays. There will be 6 to 8 employees in a 2200 sq. ft store.

READ MORE: B.C. launches cannabis ‘navigator’ to help small growers, processors

For purchase, there will be products including edibles, extracts, tropicals, dried cannabis flower, oils, capsules and pre-rolls that have been approved by Health Canada.

There will be a ‘strict’ 2-ID check, and the store is open for adults over 19.

“The store teams will also be following the guidance of the Provincial Health Officer with the goal of protecting the most vulnerable, employees, customers and other visitors to the stores,” stated the release.

“Physical distancing measures will be enforced, and all common surfaces will be cleaned frequently. Protective shields have also been installed at each checkout.”

BC Cannabis store operated by the Liquor Distribution Branch, contributes over $1.1 billion annually to the province. The news release said this funding is used for public services like health care and education.

READ MORE: B.C. VIEWS: Cannabis challenges hurt B.C. economy

Aman Parhar

Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Vanderhoof Omineca Express