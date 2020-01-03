Vanderhoof weather update: 60 percent chance of snow in the evening

Here is a look into the weather forecast for the week

It’s been a snowy welcome into the new year, with snow storms occurring in different parts of the province. For Vanderhoof, snow will be ending early this afternoon, as per an Environment Canada forecast, but cloudy weather will continue.

This afternoon, there is a 40 percent chance of rain showers or snow. In total, the area will receive over 5 cms of snow.

Wind will be at 20 kms per hour this afternoon, with a high of 2 C.

In the evening, 60 percent chance of flurries, with a low of – 4 C. With windchill, the temperature will fall to – 9 C overnight.

Below is a look at the weather forecast for the next seven days.

Sat, Jan. 4

A mix of sun and clouds, with winds up to 15 kms per hour. The temperature will be at a high of – 3 C, with a UV index of 1 or lower.

At night, there will be cloudy periods, with a low of – 10 C.

Sun, Jan. 5

Again, there is a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday, with a 60 percent chance of flurries. In the morning, the temperature should be at a high of – 4 C.

At night, there is a 60 percent chance of flurries, with a low of – 8 C.

Mon, Jan. 6

It will be a cloudy Monday, with periods of snow through the day, and a high of – 2 C. At night, the cloudy weather will continue with a 70 percent chance of flurries and a low of – 8 C.

Tue, Jan. 7

Cloudy again, with 30 percent chance of flurries and a high of – 6 C in the morning.

At night, there is a 60 percent chance of flurries with a low of – 11 C.

Wed, Jan. 8

Cloudy weather continues with a high of – 7 C in the morning. At night, there is a 30 percent chance of flurries with a low of – 12 C.

Thu, Jan. 9

On Jan. 9, there are 30 percent chance of flurries and a high of – 10, with the same cloudy weather continuing.

For weather updates, visit weather.gc.ca.

