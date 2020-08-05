Vanderhoof sees a surge of scam callers

Residents have received multiple unknown phone calls from a person claiming to be a representative of the CRA or law enforcement, local mounties said.

Local Mounties have received numerous reports from residents in regard to scam phone calls.

In a Tuesday, August 4 Facebook post, Vanderhoof RCMP said residents have complained about phone calls from unknown people who claim to be representatives of Canada Revenue Agency or law enforcement.

The post said scammers are able to change their numbers to show that they are calling from a local phone number.

“These callers are threatening residents with arrest if certain fees are not paid immediately. Some scammers are asking residents to pay via Google Pay or iTunes cards,” stated the post.

Many residents in Vanderhoof commented on the post with Brittany Anne saying that she gets multiple calls a day.

Another, Andrew Dixon commented on the post saying, “I’ve been getting these calls from 1-800, 1-888, 250, 778, 981, 640. About 3 times a week now and sometimes 2-3 times in the same day, very annoying as they don’t call from the same number ever so they can’t be screened.”

Local police is asking residents to hang up the phone and not provide any personal data including banking information over the phone.

If there is a legitimate correspondence from Canada Revenue Agency, it will be via mail and they will not threaten people who owe taxes with arrest, police said.

RCMP are asking people to report such calls to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.

However, if you have provided these scammers with personal banking information or if you have provided them with money, please report this to the local RCMP detachment.

Aman Parhar

Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

