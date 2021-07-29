Vanderhoof residents step up for Meals on Wheels

A Meals on Wheels driver loads several meals into her vehicle. (Lauren Collins photo)

A call out by Meals on Wheels for volunteers was answered in Vanderhoof.

At least eight new names were added to the list after Sharlene McKay posted an ad on Facebook seeking drivers to help deliver meals cooked out of Riverside Place to seniors in the community.

Additional volunteers always come in hand when others are unable to go in or take a summer break.

The positive response was not a huge surprise to McKay as she said the community has quickly stepped up to help Riverside Place when there is a need for extra craft supplies or activities for residents.

“This is a really good community,” McKay said. “They help a lot of people around here.”

Meal on Wheels was launched last year by the non-profit Connexus as a paid service.

Up to 10 seniors receive a meal delivered by volunteers each weekday between 4:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

“Seniors need so much more than just this nowadays but that’s a whole other topic,” McKay said with a laugh, noting the need for more facilities.

“The main thing is that the seniors are being provided for and that the community steps up to it. It’s wonderful.”

Anyone interested in volunteering with Meals on Wheels can contact McKay at 250-567-8920.

