Vanderhoof resident wins premier’s award for leadership

A Vanderhoof resident has been honoured with the Premier’s award for leadership.

Phil Turgeon received the award which was announced virtually, Jan. 28. Turgeon said this award validated all the hard work he has put in throughout these years.

“I hope to learn more about the communities for my work and hope to be able to get back to coaching sports and running the junior firefighter program once the pandemic allows it,” Turgeon said.

While he celebrated winning the award with some pizza and his close family, he is awaiting a bigger celebration once COVID regulations ease.

Turgeon has worked with the Ministry of Children and Family Development for over 25 years and is the temporary Executive Director of Operations for the northwest region but has held the position of Director since 2006.

He is also the president of Vanderhoof minor football and a volunteer fire fighter.

Sarabjit Kaur

Multimedia Journalist – Vanderhoof Omineca Express, Caledonia Courier

