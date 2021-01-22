Vanderhoof receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine

Long-term care residents at the Stuart Nechako Manor along with staff were vaccinated Friday.

The District has received its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Vanderhoof held its first vaccination clinics for long-term residents and staff at Stuart Nechako Manor Friday, Jan. 22, Northern Health stated in a press release.

Sara Guenther, 102-years-old next month, was the first resident in Vanderhoof to receive the COVID vaccine, and the dose was administered by Kimberly Osip, a primary care nurse at the long-term care home.

Additional immunization clinics will be held early next week, and the list will include assisted living residents, staff and physicians, the health agency said.

