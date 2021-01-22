Vanderhoof receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine

Long-term care residents at the Stuart Nechako Manor along with staff were vaccinated Friday.

  • Jan. 22, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The District has received its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Vanderhoof held its first vaccination clinics for long-term residents and staff at Stuart Nechako Manor Friday, Jan. 22, Northern Health stated in a press release.

Sara Guenther, 102-years-old next month, was the first resident in Vanderhoof to receive the COVID vaccine, and the dose was administered by Kimberly Osip, a primary care nurse at the long-term care home.

READ MORE: B.C.’s COVID-19 mass vaccinations expected to start in April

Additional immunization clinics will be held early next week, and the list will include assisted living residents, staff and physicians, the health agency said.

READ MORE: Sarah Guenther celebrates 100-years

Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express
aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com

