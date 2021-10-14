Vanderhoof RCMP seek suspects in bear spray attack

Members of the Vanderhoof RCMP detachment are on the lookout for several unknown assailants after a man was allegedly bear sprayed in a parking lot.

The victim was sitting on a concrete barrier in the Co-Op Mall parking lot on Thursday, Oct. 7, when he was approached by a vehicle, RCMP said in a news release.

Two women were in the front of the vehicle described as blue or navy, possibly a 2010 GMC or Chev pickup with a man in the back seat.

“The man asked the victim a question, and when answered, the suspect bear sprayed the victim and fled the scene on Burrard Ave toward Highway 16,” said North District RCMP media relations Cpl. Madonna Saunderson.

“The victim did not know who the people in the vehicle are.”

The unknown male suspect is described as Indigenous, approximately 30 years of age, clean-cut with short black hair, fair-skinned, and 5’6 tall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vanderhoof RCMP at 250-567-2222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Vanderhoof Omineca Express