Vanderhoof RCMP respond to 395 calls in June

There is a slight rise in fraud attempts in the District, says Sgt. Rodney Guthrie

In June, the Vanderhoof RCMP detachment responded to 395 calls for service.

The highest volume of calls for service was from traffic related complaints, Sgt. Rodney Guthrie told Vanderhoof Omineca Express. There were 9 collisions and 44 driving complaints received in June.

As for the rest of the calls, there were 16 assaults, 11 failures to comply with court ordered conditions, one break-and-enter, 18 mischief, 23 complaints for causing disturbance, 28 calls for public intoxication, 14 calls under the Mental Health Act and 8 missing persons report. Sgt. Guthrie said all missing people were located and are safe.

There were also two 90-day roadside suspensions issued for alcohol related offence, with a subsequent 30 day seizure of the driver’s vehicle.

“With the summer weather upon us, please be reminded of the increased traffic on the roadways. Members of the public are encouraged to call the police and report those who are driving aggressively or may be impaired,” Guthrie said.

In other news, Vanderhoof is seeing a slight rise in the number of reported fraud attempts, Guthrie added, noting these frauds relate to solicitations happening online and via phone calls.

“A recent attempt saw a resident who was looking to rent in the Vanderhoof area receive an email offering to rent them a place. The resident completed some follow-up and learned the place being offered for rent was owned by another party and wasn’t for rent. No money was lost as a result of this attempt,” Guthrie said.

The RCMP want to remind the public to not send money via the internet unless they know and trust the source.

“Unsolicited requests for money are usually not legitimate,” he said.

