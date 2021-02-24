RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Vanderhoof RCMP receive 100 files over two-week period

Impersonation, theft, erratic driving amongst some files.

  • Feb. 24, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Staff Sgt. Laurie Clarkson, detachment commander for the Vanderhoof RCMP said police received 100 files between Feb. 4 and Feb. 18, which included 11 prisoners.

Impersonation

A local resident reported an incident where they were receiving multiple text messages from someone who claimed to be a police officer. Vanderhoof RCMP conducted an investigation and the matter was addressed, Clarkson said in a Feb. 18 email statement.

“Readers are reminded that when they have concerns about the identity of anyone who represents themselves as a police officer, they are encouraged to contact their local RCMP detachment or police of jurisdiction to report the matter. Police can confirm whether a police officer did in fact contact them, or if not, investigate the possibility that someone is impersonating a police officer,” she said.

READ MORE: Police investigate suspicious death in Vanderhoof home

Theft

Clarkson said a local short term lodging facility in Vanderhoof reported three separate thefts which included a guitar, suitcase, leather vest, knee brace, brand new microwave, T.V., pillows and blankets.

There are currently no suspects, and police is requesting anyone with information to contact the Vanderhoof RCMP at 250-567-2222 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Traffic – Erratic Drivers

During the two-week period, Vanderhoof RCMP and the E-Division Traffic Unit responded to three separate reports of erratic drivers on Higway 16 and the Cluculz Lake area. Additionally, the E-Division Traffic Unit conducted a road check in which approximately 25 cars were checked for possible impaired driving offences and other traffic enforcement.

Both the traffic unit and local police will continue to conduct traffic enforcement, and drivers are remided to drive carefully within speed limits, and particularly within school zones and school buses, Clarkson said.

Aman Parhar
Editor – Vanderhoof Omineca Express, Caledonia Courier
aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Vanderhoof Omineca Express

Previous story
Charges laid in 2019 Skaha beach hit-and-run
Next story
Motorist who struck and killed jogger on Gabriola Island gets two-year sentence

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Topley Fire Protection Society gets a $100,000 grant

    Society among 132 recepients of the province's Community Gaming Grant

  • Road work and snow removal ranked as important in citizen survey

    But residents also expressed dissatisfaction with each

  • What does kindness really look like?

    Over the past several months, I have come across over a couple of dozen acts of kindness in the community. From random strangers helping out people stuck in the ditches to community members raising funds to help families who lost their homes in house fires. People have come together in ways I wouldn't have thought of.

  • Coastal GasLink gets a nod to increase workforce from 963 to 2,787 people

    One new COVID case in section 1 of the pipeline identified; no lodge affected

  • BOATING WITH BARB: Life on a boat is incomparable

    Just imagine this: one day the COVID-19 pandemic is finally over. To celebrate, you invite a couple of friends to join you on a weekend sailboat trip.

  • Visiting squirrel

    This squirrel stopped for a quick visit and by the looks of the size of him, he is making out okay this winter. Squirrels love foods rich in protein, carbohydrates, and fats. They rely heavily on the buds of trees and eat a wide variety of plants, as well as nuts, seeds, conifer cones, fruits, fungi, and green vegetation. Squirrels benefit and thrive from their interaction in human environments. This gradual process of successful interaction is called synurbanization, where they lose their fear of humans. (Angelique Holuihan photo/Houston Today)

  • What does kindness really look like?

    Over the past several months, I have come across over a couple of dozen acts of kindness in the community. From random strangers helping out people stuck in the ditches to community members raising funds to help families who lost their homes in house fires. People have come together in ways I wouldn't have thought of.