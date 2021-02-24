Vanderhoof RCMP receive 100 files over two-week period

Staff Sgt. Laurie Clarkson, detachment commander for the Vanderhoof RCMP said police received 100 files between Feb. 4 and Feb. 18, which included 11 prisoners.

Impersonation

A local resident reported an incident where they were receiving multiple text messages from someone who claimed to be a police officer. Vanderhoof RCMP conducted an investigation and the matter was addressed, Clarkson said in a Feb. 18 email statement.

“Readers are reminded that when they have concerns about the identity of anyone who represents themselves as a police officer, they are encouraged to contact their local RCMP detachment or police of jurisdiction to report the matter. Police can confirm whether a police officer did in fact contact them, or if not, investigate the possibility that someone is impersonating a police officer,” she said.

READ MORE: Police investigate suspicious death in Vanderhoof home

Theft

Clarkson said a local short term lodging facility in Vanderhoof reported three separate thefts which included a guitar, suitcase, leather vest, knee brace, brand new microwave, T.V., pillows and blankets.

There are currently no suspects, and police is requesting anyone with information to contact the Vanderhoof RCMP at 250-567-2222 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Traffic – Erratic Drivers

During the two-week period, Vanderhoof RCMP and the E-Division Traffic Unit responded to three separate reports of erratic drivers on Higway 16 and the Cluculz Lake area. Additionally, the E-Division Traffic Unit conducted a road check in which approximately 25 cars were checked for possible impaired driving offences and other traffic enforcement.

Both the traffic unit and local police will continue to conduct traffic enforcement, and drivers are remided to drive carefully within speed limits, and particularly within school zones and school buses, Clarkson said.

Aman Parhar

Editor – Vanderhoof Omineca Express, Caledonia Courier

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Vanderhoof Omineca Express