Vanderhoof RCMP honour fallen member on newest truck

Vanderhoof RCMP has a new police truck dedicated to the memory of an RCMP constable who lost his life in the line of duty.

Cst. Michael Buday was a member of the North Coast Emergency Response Team based out of Terrace. He was deployed to Teslin Lake in Yukon on March 18, 1985 to apprehend an individual. This suspect had a history of theft and threatening anyone who ventured into the area. It was later determined that he had murdered a missing trapper several years earlier, as stated in an April 15 news release by the Vanderhoof RCMP.

North Coast ERT landed in Teslin Lake in the morning of March 19, 1985, and deployed in a manner to “contain” the suspect. “The suspect was able to circle behind Cst. Buday and shot him from behind, killing him instantly. The remaining ERT members returned fire and the suspect was killed,” as stated in the release.

Cst. Buday was 27-years-old at the time of his death.

Vanderhoof RCMP said they are honoured to have his name on their latest vehicle as a way to remember their fallen member and to carry on his legacy.

Aman Parhar

Editor – Vanderhoof Omineca Express, Caledonia Courier

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com

