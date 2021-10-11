Vanderhoof RCMP ask residents to stop shooting in gravel pits

Vanderhoof RCMP received 188 calls for service between Sept. 22 and Oct. 7, and arrested and held 22 people.

Here are some files received by local mounties for that time period:

Domestic Assault

Vanderhoof RCMP responded to a report of a domestic assault in which the victim was seriously injured. When police arrived, they located the victim who told them the assailant had fled, possibly with a firearm. There were several firearms seized from the scene. The victim was treated and released from medical care. RCMP members were called back to the scene as the assailant had returned, who was then arrested and released on several strict conditions to appear in Vanderhoof Provincial court later.

Dog Bite

Mounties received a complaint that a dog while walking down the street had bitten a person. The victim suffered puncture wounds that required medical attention. The dog and its owner have been identified and police has spoken to them about the incident. The matter is still under investigation.

Shooting in Gravel Pits

Vanderhoof RCMP have received several complaints about people shooting in gravel pits, in particular the one on Mapes Road. The police would like to remind the public that these are active work sites and shooting is not permitted in them. If you are caught in the area, you could be subject to charges related to firearm offences, police said. RCMP is also reminding the public that there is a certified range located west of Vanderhoof which residents can join for a nominal fee to discharge their firearms in an authorized location.

Suspected Trespassing/Poaching

Vanderhoof RCMP responded to a complaint of trespassing and possible poaching on private land. Upon investigation it was determined that parties were hunting on the land but had the required permission from the landowner.

If you have any information about these or any other crimes to call 250-567-2222 or Crimsestoppers at 1-888-TIPS.

