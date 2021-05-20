Vanderhoof police respond to deliberate hit of traffic control personnel

The local RCMP detachment in Vanderhoof received 177 files which included 15 prisoners in the past 14 days, as per a May 13 report from the police.

April 30

Vanderhoof police responded to a complaint of a suspicious circumstance/abandoned 911 call involving a black Jeep Cherokee south of the district. As the officer travelled on Kenney Dam Road, a vehicle matching the description of the black Jeep Cherokee was observed passing on a double solid line, travelling at approximately 100 km/hr on a blind corner.

The officer had to brake and pull onto the shoulder of the road in order to avoid hitting the vehicle head-on. Despite the officer activating emergency lights and siren, the vehicle failed to stop for police. Further patrols for the vehicle were negative. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Vanderhoof RCMP at 250-567-2222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-78-CRIME (1-800-782-7463)

READ MORE: Vanderhoof police find “heavily modified firearm” disposed in donation bin

May 2

Local police responded to a complaint of a drone being flown over their rural property with the purpose of the flight unknown. Neighbourhood inquiries revealed that none of the neighbours owned a drone. Rural residents have been advised to contact the police if they see other drone activity in order to make sure its not for a nefarious purpose.

May 6

Vanderhoof mounties responded to a report of a motorcycle that had deliberately hit a road traffic control worker.

Once police attended the scene they learned that a black Ninja style motorcycle had been stopped by traffic control personnel on Highway 16 near Lloyd Drive.

The motorcycle rider, however, refused to abide by directions to stop, and drove towards the traffic control worker. While the motorcycle drove at a slow speed, the worker was forced to grasp the handle bars of the bike to avoid being hit by it. Given the behaviour of the driver, the motorcycle was released to continue through traffic control. Further complaints were received by the police that the motorcycle was subsequently seen travelling approximately 240 km/hr and passing on double solid lines.

The motorcycle was later found abandoned in the Cluculz area. The matter is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Vanderhoof RCMP at 250-567-2222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-78-CRIME (1-800-782-7463).

This press released was sent by Staff Sgt. Laurie Clarkson to the Express on Thursday, May 13.

Aman Parhar

Editor – Vanderhoof Omineca Express, Caledonia Courier

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Vanderhoof Omineca Express