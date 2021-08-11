Vanderhoof police look for woman seen with a weapon on Riverview Drive

A weapon believed to have been stolen has been recovered by Vanderhoof RCMP, who continue to be on the lookout for a woman reportedly last seen carrying it.

Heavy police presence could be observed Monday morning, Aug. 9, at the Vanderhoof Community Garden after a concerned citizen reported after 9:30 a.m. of seeing a woman walking westbound on Riverview Drive with a weapon.

All detachment members made patrols for the suspect, and spoke with people in the area who provided a description of her and her last known direction of travel down the river trail.

Read More: Vanderhoof RCMP arrest 3 people in connection to armed robbery

Members of the Prince George RCMP Emergency Response Team and Police Dog Services also responded.

“A small camp near the river was located, and a weapon believed to be the one carried by the suspect was located and seized,” Vanderhoof RCMP Detachment Commander Staff Sgt. Laurie Clarkson said in a news release.

“This item has been examined and believed to have been stolen, but not yet reported. It’s possible that the owner isn’t even aware of it yet.”

The female suspect with short brown hair was described as wearing a hat with black and pink clothing and carrying a backpack.

Vanderhoof RCMP ask anyone with information on the identity of the suspect, or who has recently been the victim of a break and enter to contact them at 250-567-2222.

Read More: Vanderhoof crime up 42 percent in 2021 as compared to January 2020: police

Do you have a comment about this story? email: rebecca.dyok@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vanderhoof Omineca Express