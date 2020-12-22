Vanderhoof non-profit receives grant for Naloxone training

Good Neighbours Committee will use funds to train residents in Naloxone and Living Harm Reduction.

The Good Neighbours Committee in Vanderhoof is receiving over $5K for Naloxone and Living Harm Reduction training.

Vanderhoof Community Foundation made the announcement Dec. 21 on their Facebook page.

Funding has been made available through a partnership with the federal government, Community Foundations of Canada, Prince George Community Foundation, and the Vanderhoof Community Foundation.

“This grant will help people who are struggling with addiction and living in isolation due to COVID-19 restrictions,” said Michelle Roberge, anti-racism coordinator for the Good Neighbour’s Committee (GNC).

“The training people will receive, may save a life of a loved one, at a time when the risk of overdose during this pandemic is heightened.”

GNC operates under the umbrella of the Nechako Health Community Alliance.

Since 1999, GNC has addressed issues of racism and has advocated for a diverse, welcoming, inclusive, vibrant, progressive community for all.

The funds received will be used to access training for local people in Naloxone and Living Harm Reduction. GNC has partnered with SD91 to continue this training in the community.

