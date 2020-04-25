Vanderhoof mothers talk about their challenges during COVID-19

The current virus pandemic has put people in different challenging situations. Workers have been laid off, kids are not going to school and life as we knew it, changed. Some mothers in Vanderhoof provided the Omineca Express with insight into what their challenges are, and how they are coping with COVID-19.

Samantha Morin, a registered massage therapist in Vanderhoof and mother-of-two had her second baby, Margot, a month ago amidst the pandemic, at St. John Hospital. She said her birth was fast and Morin had the baby within the hour.

“Our doctor had already explained to us that they would like to see us leave the hospital as soon as possible. So we had the baby at 8:30 pm and left the next morning by 9:30 am,” Morin told the Omineca Express.

She said the doctor then came to her house 24 hours after birth, and then two-weeks after, to check up on the little one and to help the family avoid going into the hospital. Morin said the hospital staff was great, calm and very helpful.

READ: B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll reaches 100; 95 new cases with nearly half from prison outbreak

One advice Morin said she would like to give to mothers is to “release the pressure society puts on you as a mother.” Morin’s kids are Margot, 1 month and a week old, and Florence, 18 months old.

“Let go of having to do anything and start enjoying what you are doing with your kids. Don’t try and take on too many roles. Your kids just need to be happy and that means mom being happy,” she says.

As for what the family is doing to keep themselves busy during this time of social distancing, Morin said they go for walks with their dogs, watch movies and tv shows and are working on their home garden.

“I personally made the decision to still see my parents. I have a month and a half old baby and could not imagine how hard being home alone all week, would be with a newborn and toddler. So we occasionally go visit the grandparents which helps Flo cope with not seeing anyone as she is such a social kid.”

Another young mother Amanda Simoes said her biggest challenge during this virus pandemic can be to keep everyone busy and entertained. Simoes has three kids, Adalyn (3), Nathan (5) and Owen (9 months).

Simoes says she has been using puzzles, educational apps and games, colouring, exercising and “sometimes just relaxing and putting Netflix on,” to entertain the kids. “Try to get outside everyday and do something active,” she said.

One challenge Simoes faces when it comes to education is teaching her son who is in Kindergarten. However the school is being very supportive, she said.

“The biggest challenge for me is trying to teach things that are second-nature and very simple to us as adults. I’ve been impressed with the amount of resources provided by his school and teacher, they are doing a fantastic job given the circumstances,” she said.

Meanwhile, Kate Werstuik, another Vanderhoof resident and mother to Luca (8), said some of the most challenging aspects of having a child at home during COVID-19 have been “feelings of sadness, knowing that he isn’t getting the social affection he needs.”

“He’s an only child, and really craves that one-on-one play time with other kids,” Werstuik told the Omineca Express.

During Spring, the Werstuik’s like many others in northern B.C., are usually on a family road-trip around B.C. but that changed this year due to the pandemic. However, the family has kept busy with fishing, biking, doing yard work and more.

Werstuik said that some of her coping strategies have been to allow her son Luca to reach out to family and friends through online games, phone calls, FaceTime, etc.

“That really helps quite a bit. As for the outdoor activities we have found new chores to do in our yard that we didn’t have time for before, which is nice.” Other activities that Werstuik is engaging Luca in is crafting, board games, baking (she says they have mastered baking bread), and more.

Being mother to a high-energy child, Werstuik recommends that parents make a schedule to follow and hang it somewhere in the house they would see everyday.

“We use our fridge as a place to remind us to spend X amount of hours each day being outdoors, or as a reminder to eat colourful fruits, and veggies throughout the day, etc. Then the children can take a look at the schedules or reminders for themselves, and feel accomplished when they complete their goals for the day!”

READ MORE: Introverted and extroverted kids likely to react differently to COVID-19 restrictions

Aman Parhar

Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Vanderhoof Omineca Express