Vanderhoof man charged in 2020 Houston homicide

Devin Joseph facing manslaughter charges for the death of Pietro Adamo

Pietro Adamo (pictured) succumbed to his injuries on October 15, 2020 after an alleged assault at a residential complex in Houston. Nearly a year later, RCMP announced Devin Joseph of Vanderhoof has been arrested on manslaughter charges. (RCMP handout photo)

A Vanderhoof man has been charged with manslaughter after a serious assault last year in Houston left one person dead.

Devin Joseph, 36, was arrested Monday, Aug. 30, by the North District Major Crime Unit (NDMCU) for the death of Pietro Adamo.

Houston RCMP were called the parking lot of a residential apartment complex for a report of an assault shortly after 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.

Adamo, 54, was found in the parking lot with life threatening injuries and was rushed to hospital, where he had died three days later.

Read More: Man dies from injuries following assault

“The BC RCMP North District Major Crime Unit worked diligently to investigate Mr. Adamo’s untimely death along with the Houston Detachment and support units from the North District RCMP in hopes to bring closure to his family,” NDMCU Staff Sgt. Todd Wiebe said in a news release.

“Our investigators appreciate the cooperation received from the community.”

Joseph remains in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Vanderhoof on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact Houston RCMP at 250-845-2204 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

