Vanderhoof man arrested for speeding and fleeing from police

RCMP are looking for witnesses to a collision that is related to the arrest of a 26-year old Vanderhoof man on April 9.

In an April 14 news release, Sgt. Rodney Guthrie of the Vanderhoof RCMP said police attempted to stop a vehicle on Nechako Avenue for speeding on April 9 at 11:10 p.m.

The vehicle did not stop and fled from police, Guthrie said.

“Police attempted to use a spike belt to stop the vehicle but were not successful and the suspect fled up 4th Street at a high rate of speed.”

The vehicle ended up crashing on 4th Street and Highway 16 and the driver fled on foot, police said.

RCMP called a police dog team, and the driver was located and arrested.

Dwayne Gibbons faces four counts of Breach of Release Order and Guthrie said that additional charges under the Motor Vehicle Act and Criminal Code are pending.

Any one who may have witnessed the collision on Highway 16 at 4th Street and Recreation Avenue, is asked to contact the Vanderhoof RCMP at 250-567-2222.

READ MORE: Major crimes investigating sudden death of North Okanagan child

Aman Parhar

Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Vanderhoof Omineca Express