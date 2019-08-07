Vanderhoof man arrested following carjacking and a police chase

27-year old man from Vanderhoof will face multiple charges as the investigation continues

The Vanderhoof RCMP apprehended a ‘distraught’ man yesterday who ran from the police after severely damaging a residence in the community.

On August 6 at 6:24 pm, the District’s RCMP got a call of a 27-year old man from Vanderhoof who had severely damaged a residence in the community and fled the home in a vehicle.

As per an August 7 news release, there was concern for the well-being of the accused man and frontline officers immediately began searching for him.

The police located the suspect travelling south of Highway 27 and after a short police pursuit, the RCMP deployed a spike belt as the accused did not stop.

The man kept driving and came to a stop at a local gas station, west of Vanderhoof, where he tried to take a parked car and was unsuccessful.

Right after that he realized there was a vehicle at the gas pump with the driver in the gas station and a woman in the front seat of the vehicle. The suspect got into the vehicle, ordered the woman to get out and left the scene. The woman was uninjured, read the release.

After that the suspect was spotted on 4th Street, but he fled the scene before police could apprehend him.

At 10:22 pm, the Police Dog Service (PDS) from Prince George was called to assist and they found the suspect at another gas station in Vanderhoof. They tried to block his vehicle, however, the suspect managed to flee from them once again.

So Vanderhoof frontline officers along with Prince George PDS continued search for the man. He was eventually located in the parking lot of a local business at 6:45 am on Aug 7 and was arrested without further incident.

The accused has been taken to the hospital where he is currently receiving medical treatment.

The 27-year old could face multiple charges as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vanderhoof RCMP at 250 567 2222 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222-8477.

Aman Parhar

Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter