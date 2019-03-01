Vanderhoof, Lejac to have Coastal GasLink work camps this summer

Map showing locations of 14 construction camps Coastal GasLink intends to build along the length of its pipeline. (CGL graphic)

The two form part of a number of camps along the pipeline route

Summer will see work on Coastal GasLink’s camps accelerate, with two camps planned for Vanderhoof and Lejac in the northeast of the province.

TransCanada’s 670-kilometre pipeline will carry natural gas from the northeastern B.C. gas fields to LNG Canada’s liquefaction facility in Kitimat.

Originally forecast at $4.8 billion when planning first started in 2011, the pipeline is now estimated to cost $6.2 billion, making it arguably the second largest private sector expenditure in the province’s history.

In terms of occupancy numbers at the camp, Suzanne Wilton, senior communications advisor at TransCanada said that both camps at Vanderhoof and Lejac (next to Fraser Lake) will have maximum occupancy of fewer than 250 and 150 respectively.

However, full capacity is not expected to be reached this year, she added.

She said this year nine camps will be established across the right of way, each with varying occupancy.

“Additional camps are expected to be added in 2020 as the project progresses and capacity will increase as pipeline construction gets into full swing,” said Wilton.

She added that there are 14 camps planned along the pipeline route, with peak occupancy expected in 2020.

– with files from Rod Link.

