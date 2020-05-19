Vanderhoof International Airshow cancelled for 2020

Annual event cancelled due to COVID-19, but organizers are discussing options for an alternate event to be held in August this year.

The Vanderhoof International Airshow has been cancelled for 2020.

Organizers made the decision on May 14. Paul Collard, president of the Vanderhoof Airport Development Society told the Omineca Express on May 19 that the airshow committee had to cancel the event, as no large gatherings are allowed. Additionally many performers for the show come from the United States and would have to quarantine for two weeks, he said.

Businesses will have difficulty sponsoring and supporting with recession as well, Collard added.

For people who have purchased tickets for this year’s show, those tickets will be honoured at the 2021 event or holders will be given the option of requesting a refund. Further information and instructions will be sent directly to ticket holders by email, organizers said in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, the airshow committee is currently discussing options to hold an alternate community event in the future, once it is deemed safe and reasonable to do so.

Collard said there is still financial support from an advertising grant, “and a business that the Airshow would like to invest this year in, is offering an event that will cover the region, but not involve spectators, vendors etc in a specific area.”

Collard said plans are still being made in regard to this event and more information will be released soon.

