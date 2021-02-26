Vanderhoof Hospice Society is providing a peer support program for grieving adults

The program is being held in a partnership with Connexus Community Resources

Vanderhoof Hospice Society is partnering with Connexus to provide a peer support program to adults grieving in the community.

Rainbows programs are designed to assist people grieving a death, divorce or any other painful transition in the family to progress from – “hurt through healing to hope,” stated a Feb. 19 Facebook post made by the Hospice Society in conjunction with Connexus.

This virtual 12-week program is free of cost and for anyone over the age of 19. Sessions will be held every Wednesday starting March 10, 2021. For any inquiries around this program, please reach out to Jennifer Fering at (250) 570-7577 or email her at jenniferderign@gmail.com.

Chris Mushumanski, president for the Society said they have trained eight hospice volunteers to be facilitators for the Rainbows program for adults. This program is open to all communities in the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako.

During the course of the program, participants will have focus topics and will be provided with a journal that will help guide their journey through grief, he added.

As a participant if you feel like you are struggling, reach out to the Society and they will point you towards a mental health counsellor.

Meanwhile, for children aged 5, 6 and 7, Connexus Community Resources is holding a 12-week Rainbows program separate from the one being organized by the Vanderhoof Hospice Society. If you want to know more about this program, contact Stacey at 250.570.7339 or email sleigh@connexus.ca.

Sarabjit Kaur

Multimedia Journalist – Vanderhoof Omineca Express, Caledonia Courier

sarabjit.kaur@ominecaexpress.com

Vanderhoof Omineca Express