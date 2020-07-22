Vanderhoof has new signs for visitors and residents

District staff designed the signs which have been put up across the district.

The District of Vanderhoof has put up new signage across the town.

In a July 21 email response to questions from the Express, Lori Egli, Chief Administrative Officer said the signs have been put up across the community to “increase accessibility of community assets and attractions for residents and visitors.”

The District will receive funding up to $7500 from both Nechako-Kitimaat Development Fund and Northern Development Initiative Trust once the project is completed.

The budge for the project related to signage is $55,000 and Egli said the District expects to be within budget.

The signs were designed by District staff.

Some community members like Candace J Weaver made a Facebook post on the Vanderhoof Community Message Board stating,”The district has done an awesome job of signage around the community! If I drive a different route than my usual, there is a new sign. Recreation Hub, signs for Riverside Park and the Sturgeon Centre and those throughout town. Looks great!”

Aman Parhar

Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Vanderhoof Omineca Express