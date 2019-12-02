Vanderhoof has an air quality advisory in effect

Another air quality advisory in effect for Vanderhoof today.

Another air quality advisory in effect for Vanderhoof today.

In a Dec. 2 media release, ministry of environment and climate strategy in collaboration with Northern Health issued the Air Quality advisory for Vanderhoof due to high concentrations of fine particulate matter.

This notice is in effect until further notice.

The pariticulate matter concentration in Vanderhoof today is at 36.6 micrograms per cubic metre. The provincial air quality objective for PM2.5, is 25 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m3 ), averaged over 24 hours.

People with chronic underlying medical conditions should postpone streneous exercise until advisory is lifted. Staying indoors and in air conditioned spaces helps to reduce particulate matter exposure.

Exposure is of particular concern for infants, elderly and those who have diabetes, and lung or heart disease.

Real-time air quality observations and information regarding the health effects of air pollution can be found at www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/.

