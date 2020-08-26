Vanderhoof Flying Club has acquired a public aviation fuel system

Visiting aircraft and local flyers will now have access to a public aviation fuel system at the Vanderhoof Municipal Airport, all thanks to the District’s flying club.

Officials from the Vanderhoof Flying Club said the fuel system was on sale, and there was fear that it would be bought by another jurisdiction.

“This would have been a huge setback for the viability of the municipally owned facility,” Paul Collard, a member of the club said.

Northern Development Initiative Trust and Nechako-Kitamaat Development Society contributed $75,000 and $35,000 respectively towards the purchase, with the local flying club picking up the rest of the cost.

“Much thanks are due to Dave Fehr for his invaluable assistance towards this, and other initiatives to further the aviation interests of Vanderhoof,” Collard said.

The fuel system is self-contained with fuel for both piston and turbine engines. Additionally this service is available all day, everyday, with a credit card terminal.

Collard said any profits from sales will be kept in the area, and invested into the Flying School in Vanderhoof.

“Possible expansion of the flight training could be with a twin engine plane, or float equipped aircraft. Training in both these type of aircraft is much in demand, and Vanderhoof is ably situated with the professionally qualified instructors to deliver,” he said, adding many students from the Lower Mainland, and other Provinces can be attracted to take intensive training here.

At the opening ceremony during the 2020 Air Hug, Club President Floyd Wuthrich expressed his gratitude to NDIT and NKDF, “for investing in the local economy and recognizing how important the airport is to the region.”

