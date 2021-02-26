Vanderhoof Department Store is hosting a quilting event

Vanderhoof Department Store is hosting a mysterious event, starting March 1.

The event called the ‘Mystery Block Exchange’ is a program where participants will be given a new block to complete each month until Aug. 25, said Allana Reid, manager for the department store.

There is a $10 membership fee to be a part of this exchange program.

Once fall is here, members will submit all their blocks and in-return will get six more from other participants to make a quilt. The finished quilts will be judged and announced Nov. 2, and top three winners get portion of their membership fees back.

Five to six ladies have already signed in, Reid said, adding the store is expecting more interest from residents this week.

“We have been having random mini-mystery blocks since COVID hit. This is something people can do at home without getting together,” Reid added.

The department store is also hosting ‘Block of the Month’ event, where participants need to create the ‘Mystical Journey 2’ quilt over a year.

“Block of the Month ‘Mystical Journey 2’ is not a class, but rather you get the materials and pattern to complete the quilt over the course of 12 months for the monthly fee of $39.98,” said Vanderhoof Department Store in a Facebook post.

To reach out to the department store for more information, call 250-567-2311.

