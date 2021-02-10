Vanderhoof crime up 42 percent in 2021 as compared to January 2020: police

Vanderhoof RCMP has reported a 42 percent increase in crime as compared to January last year.

These crime statistics were received by the district during the Feb. 8 regular public meeting of council.

Local mounties responded to 351 calls for service in January, 2021. Whereas, police responded to 248 calls for service during the same period last year.

As per the data, there has been an increase in liquor offences and break-and-enters in Vanderhoof. However, offences such as traffic accidents and impaired operation of motor vehicles have gone down in the district.

The numbers below represent the entire jurisdiction covered by Vanderhoof RCMP, which includes — Vanderhoof, Saik’uz First Nation, Cluculz Lake and Area “F”.

Assaults — 10

Break and Enters — 4

Theft of Vehicle — 1

Mischief — 7

Liquor Offences — 23

Traffic Accidents — 11

Impaired Operation of Motor Vehicles — 1

Immediate Roadside Prohibition — 2

Breaches — 11

