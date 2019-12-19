Vanderhoof contractor wins B.C. Highways Contractor Award

Yellowhead Road and Bridge (Vanderhoof) Ltd. accepting the Award for Road and Bridge Maintenance at the 2019 B.C. Highways Contractor Awards. (B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)

Vanderhoof’s Yellowhead Road and Bridge has won the province’s Road and Bridge Maintenance award at the 2019 B.C. Highways Contractor Awards luncheon at the Victoria Conference Centre on Dec. 6.

The awards recognize the contractors behind some of B.C.’s most important transportation and infrastructure projects.

The company is responsible for approximately 1,500 km of roads and 41 bridges across the communities of Vanderhoof, Fort St. James, Fraser Lake, Fort Fraser and Endako, according to the government’s press release.

“YRB Vanderhoof has shown great pride in the quality of the work it does and is exceptional at maintaining the highways and bridges in its service area, in all weather conditions. YRB Vanderhoof is well known for its positive relationships with the community and for providing support through community engagement and volunteer work.”

The company gave a special thanks to all of their hardworking crew as well as for all the community support they experience in the area on Instagram.