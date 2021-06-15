Vanderhoof celebrates 2021 graduates

NVSS grads got together at Riverside Park on Friday, June 11 in the evening for photographs. Grads walked the red carpet with their dates in the evening with parents, friends and community members cheering on.

Vanderhoof businesses decorated their windows to congratulate the class of 2021, and restaurants provided coupons to grads for dinner on Friday evening.

On June 12, the formal graduation ceremony was held at Nechako Valley Secondary School with social distancing measures in effect due to COVID-19.

Here are some photos from the two days.

Aman Parhar

Editor – Vanderhoof Omineca Express, Caledonia Courier

Vanderhoof Omineca Express

(Photos by Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)

A red carpet was set up for grads after which they got coupons for various restaurants in town. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)

“It always rains on grad” said multiple people as it started pouring in on the night’s celebrations. The rain didn’t last for too long. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)

A formal graduation ceremony was held on Saturday, June 12 with social distancing measures in effect. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)

The school’s halls were decorated for students graduating. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)