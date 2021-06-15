Vanderhoof celebrates 2021 graduates

NVSS grads got together at Riverside Park on Friday, June 11 in the evening for photographs. Grads walked the red carpet with their dates in the evening with parents, friends and community members cheering on.
Vanderhoof businesses decorated their windows to congratulate the class of 2021, and restaurants provided coupons to grads for dinner on Friday evening.
On June 12, the formal graduation ceremony was held at Nechako Valley Secondary School with social distancing measures in effect due to COVID-19.
Here are some photos from the two days.
Have any special photos of Vanderhoof’s Class of 2021 you would like to share with the local paper? Send the editor an email with your photos at aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com and we will feature them in upcoming editions.
Aman Parhar
Editor – Vanderhoof Omineca Express, Caledonia Courier
aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com