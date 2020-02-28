The team is looking forward to the provincial championship on home ice

Shown are the Vanderhoof Bantam Bears at the Arena during an ice breaker session, at the start of the hockey season on Sept. 21, 2019. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)

Vanderhoof Bantam Bears are Zone champions, and their coach says the team is excited to play the provincial championship on home ice.

Phil Turgeon and Jason Kadonaga, coaches for the bantam team said this season the players have had a lot of learning moments with ups and downs.

With their win at the North West District Tier 4 Zone playoffs held in Fraser Lake on Feb. 23 – 24, this season the team has a record 23 wins, seven losses and two ties.

“Zones was a great weekend of hockey where it all came together, team played well and came out on top,” Turgeon said.

During the tournament, the local team went up against Smithers and North West District East team which includes players from Fort St. James, Fraser Lake, Houston and Burns Lake.

Meanwhile, provincials are being held in March and the coach said,”For most, this is their second experience at provincials, coming in second two years ago. And the team is really focused on competing hard for the title.”

The bantam Bears are working on the ‘little things that win games’ and their fitness levels currently, the coach said.

“Their advantage as a group is that the players know each other and enjoy playing with one another.”

