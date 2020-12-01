Vanderhoof artist completes mural at the Manor

A Vanderhoof artist has finished her mural at a local long-term care home.

Annerose Georgeson has been working on the mural at the Stuart Nechako Manor for months. She painted the mural in recognition of her mother’s time spent there and is intended to help improve the lives of those living with dementia.

This mural was funded through the Northern Health DementiAbility program and a local co-op grant.

“DementiAbility is a research-informed program that aims to ensure the environments where elders with dementia live are familiar, inviting, home-like, and stimulate positive memories and experiences,” as stated in a Northern Health story about the mural.

If you are from Vanderhoof, you will instantly recognize the landscape in the mural, from Sinkut Mountain, the Nulki Hills, and some Canada Geese that migrate through Vanderhoof in the summer.

“I hope that the mural makes the residents and staff feel more at home and allows them to see a bit farther away,” Georgeson said in a quote to Northern Health.

