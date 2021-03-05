Vanderhoof Air Cadets to hold fundraising raffle this summer

Winners will be announced in May this year

Vanderhoof Air Cadets are holding a fundraising raffle with outdoor-themed prizes this summer.

The first winner will receive a 17″ Clipper Prospector canoe, two Kokatat PFD’s and two paddles worth $2,500.

The second-place winner will get three burner BBQ and tank, cooking accessories worth $600. The third-place winner will get camping set worth $300.

“Our knowledgeable canoe instructors will help you with loading and unloading and can give you some paddling tips if you are new to canoeing,” the post added.

Air Cadets thank Westech Tirecraft, Westline Ford and Earthen Ware for donating and supporting the grand prize pack.

The draw will be announced on May 27 and the winners will be contacted via phone.

Tickets are worth $10 and the sale is limited to people over the age of 19. Anyone who wants to purchase a ticket, can contact Earthernware, Westech Tirecraft or David Wlasitz at 250-570-9867.

ALSO READ: Vanderhoof Air Cadet wins international award

Sarabjit Kaur

Multimedia Journalist – Vanderhoof Omineca Express, Caledonia Courier

sarabjit.kaur@ominecaexpress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Vanderhoof Omineca Express