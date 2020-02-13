Vanderhoof Air Cadet wins international award

Prestigious award won by a Cadet from the 899 Vanderhoof Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squandron

Flight Corporal Kellan Wlasitz of the 899 Vanderhoof Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron receiving the Bronze level of the Duke of Edinburgh award from Gerry Thiessen, mayor of Vanderhoof. (Submitted photo)

Air Cadet Flight Corporal Kellan Wlasitz was presented with the Bronze level of the Duke of Edinburgh award earlier in February.

Wlasitz was given the award by Mayor Gerry Thiessen, on Feb. 4 at the 899 Vanderhoof Royal Canadian Air Cadet squadron’s monthly formal parade.

The Duke of Edinburgh Award is an international program encouraging young people to spend time volunteering in their community, which both benefits others and contributes to their health and well-being, stated a Feb. 9 media release.

“The award program challenges young Canadians to develop skills and tools to improve themselves and their communities by participating in local volunteering, physical fitness and learning new skills,” as per the release.

To qualify for this prestigious award, Flight Corporal Wlasitz volunteered locally at the Act II Thrift Store and other community events; spent time improving his personal fitness and participating in sports activities; and took up woodworking as a new skill.

“He also participated in an outdoor overnight training weekend to improve his survival and outdoor skills,” the release stated.

Even though the Duke of Edinburgh award is separate from the Air Cadet program, many Air Cadet activities can qualify for the award requirements while the Cadet is in training.

Air Cadets is open to any youths ages 12-18 throughout the year and is available weekly on Tuesday evenings at Gospel Chapel in Vanderhoof.

