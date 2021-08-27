One of several bus stops that had their glass smashed between Aug. 26 and 27. (Facebook)

Vandals target Penticton bus stops again

Four stops had their glass smashed

  • Aug. 27, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Vandals have once again struck at Penticton’s bus stops.

Four different bus stops, two on Yorkton Avenue, one on South Main and the stop at Okanagan College, had their glass broken.

According to some residents on social media, one stop also had additional graffiti sprayed on it.

It is not the first time that Penticton’s bus stops have been targeted this year, although so far there have been fewer than the spree that occurred in January.

Between Jan. 17 and 18, 10 different stops had their glass smashed out.

READ MORE: Glass smashed out of 10 bus shelters in Penticton

Black Press Media has reached out to the RCMP for comment.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Penticton Western News

Previous story
Williams Lake RCMP take woman brandishing sword into custody with help of police dog
Next story
B.C. premier, forests minister, tour White Rock Lake fire near Vernon

Just Posted