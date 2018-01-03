Vandals strike again at Mariners Park

The new $258,000 playground at Mariners Park was covered in spray paint overnight

Mariners Park was vandalized in the first days of 2018 less than two months after the brand new park was renovated and open to the public. (Tyler Portelance photo)

Overnight, vandals wrecked havoc on the brand new playground at Mariners Park.

Part of the rubberized floor is chewed up as if someone dug into it. The pirate-themed toys have been spray painted with swear words and two names — Logan and Marissa.

The upgrades to the park cost approximately $258,000 through fundraising efforts by the Prince Rupert Lions Club, and support from the Port of Prince Rupert, Prince Rupert LNG, Ridley Terminals and other companies.

Acts of vandalism have plagued this project from the start. On Oct. 17, the City of Prince Rupert issued a release after the third and most significant incident of vandalism slowed construction of the project and added another $15,000 to the budget.

Few were aware the incident had happened by 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The police have yet to respond.

