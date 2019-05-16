Vandals splash paint across new inclusion walkway

The rainbow coloured area in front of the Mission Public Schools office was damaged early Thursday

The colourful new look at the entrance to the Mission Public Schools Office is a little dimmer today (May 16).

The new inclusion walkway, which was just painted, has been vandalized.

In the early hours of the morning, an individual, or individuals, splashed white latex paint all over the rainbow coloured walkway, explained Mission school superintendent Angus Wilson.

Office employees, including Wilson, were quick to act, and managed to clean up the mess before it permanently ruined the walkway.