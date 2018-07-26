Vandals hit Jim’s Food Market in Little Fort a second time

Vandals have struck again in the community of Little Fort.

A few weeks ago, someone broke the locks on the ice box and empty bottle shed at the back of Jim’s Food Market in Little Fort. Most recently, sometime between when the Market closed on Wednesday, July 18 to around 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 19 someone made off with the entire air-hose unit that had been mounted on the back of the store.

The theft was discovered when a customer asked staff if their was an air hose available, after being told its location, the customer returned moments later to say there was nothing to attach to. All that was left is the bracket the unit rested on, and a couple of small brackets that held it in place (which are now rather mangled), and the sign.

Staff commented it was good the actual air compressor itself is situated in the basement of the store, otherwise it would probably