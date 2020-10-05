Vandals deface children’s playground in Parksville Community Park with vulgar graffiti

PQB crime report: Other incidents include theft of catalytic converter from fire department vehicle

Oceanside RCMP received 271 complaints the week of Sept. 20-26.

Some of the incidents included:

Sept. 20

A black Electra Cruiser bicycle was left at the Oceanside RCMP detachment. Please contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

Sept. 21

Vulgar graffiti was reported written on children’s playground equipment at the Parksville Community Park. Volunteers removed the offending graffiti.

A set of black Voiki skis in a black/yellow bag were recovered in the 500 block of Wain Road, Parksville. Please contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

Graffiti was found sprayed on the Nanoose Bay Elementary School. Contact Oceanside RCMP if you have information on this act of vandalism.

A black-and-red 2018 Rocky Mountain Altitude bicycle was stolen in the 300 block of Island Highway West, Parksville.

Sept. 22

A residential break-and-enter was reported in the 500 block of Village Way, Qualicum Beach. Nothing was reported missing.

Three new ladders valued at more than $800 were reported stolen in the 1300 block of Island Highway West, Parksville.

The contents of a wallet were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 100 block of Cheney Street, Parksville.

Thieves stole the catalytic converter from a volunteer fire department vehicle in the 200 block of Lions Way, Qualicum Beach.

Sept. 23

Clothing valued at $200 was reported stolen from a public laundromat in the 2700 block of Island Highway West, Qualicum Beach.

A black golf cart was found in the trails near Hamilton Avenue and Butler Avenue Parksville. Please contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

A business break-and-enter was reported in the 1400 block of Island Highway East, Nanoose Bay. A catalytic converter was stolen from one vehicle and a second vehicle was vandalized.

A vehicle with B.C. plate LC217F was reported stolen from a parking lot at Hilliers Road and Memorial Avenue, Qualicum Beach. The vehicle was recovered on Sept. 25 but the plates remain missing.

Copper wire was reported stolen from utility lines on Dunn Road and Errington Road, Errington. Labour to repair the damages was estimated in the thousands.

Sept. 25

Graffiti was reported on building in the 800 block of Island Highway West, Parksville.

Plexiglass from the community bulletin board was reported stolen at the corner of Spider Lake and Horne Lake, Qualicum.

An unlocked vehicle was reported rummaged through in the 500 block of Walnut Place, Qualicum Beach.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) weekdays except holidays. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111, extension 7.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

